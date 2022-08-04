Bismarck man injured in ATV, train crash

A Bismarck man was injured when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a BNSF Railway train 10 miles northwest of Mandan.
The 32-year-old man was eastbound on a gravel road along a private field at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He crossed the railroad tracks at a marked crossing and was struck by the locomotive. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Health hospital in Bismarck for treatment of serious injuries, the Patrol said.
The 61-year-old engineer and 55-year-old conductor of the train were not injured. The Patrol did not immediately release the names of anyone involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.
The locomotive was pulling 70 cars of mixed freight and some empty cars, the Patrol said.