Authorities have charged a Bismarck man with terrorizing for allegedly carrying a loaded rifle in an apartment hallway and telling five people they would die.

Bismarck police on Saturday arrested Jason Mosset, 43, in a North Eighth Street apartment building, according to an affidavit. He was highly intoxicated when police arrived and was standing next to a loaded semi-automatic rifle that was leaning against the wall, police said. The rifle had a round in the chamber and 28 in the magazine, and the safety was off. A handgun in his pocket held six rounds but the chamber was empty, authorities said.

Witnesses told police Mosset yelled and banged on their door, then displayed aggression and moved toward the man who answered the door. After the door closed Mosset yelled “you will all die,” and the occupants heard the sound of a rifle being readied for fire. They moved to a back bedroom for safety, the affidavit states. No shots were fired.

It's unclear from the affidavit why Mosset allegedly knocked on the door of the apartment, which police said is directly above his.

Mosset told police he owns 50 guns and is always armed, but he denied threatening anyone, the affidavit states.

The felony charge against Mosset carries a possible five-year prison term upon conviction. He made his initial court appearance Monday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.