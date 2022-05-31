 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man faces peeping Tom charge

Authorities on Friday arrested a Bismarck man after taking reports that he was looking through the window of an outhouse at a campground south of the city while young children were inside.

Barry Zacher, 56, is charged with felony surreptitious intrusion, according to court records. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday. He faces the possibility of five years in prison if he’s convicted.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded about 11:20 p.m. to a call that a man was standing on an elevated external part of an outhouse at General Sibley Campground and looking through the window, according to an affidavit. Children ages 9 and 4 were inside. Zacher allegedly told police he stood on the platform but it was before anyone was in the bathroom, the document states.

Zacher is in custody at Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Barry Zacher

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

