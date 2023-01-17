Bismarck man charged in shooting of wife's ex-boyfriend

A Bismarck man is in custody for allegedly shooting his wife’s former boyfriend in the hand and leg.

Joe Laster-Sims, 44, made his initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terrorizing, court records show.

Bismarck police say that at about 12:40 a.m. Monday, Laster-Sims shot Mathew Lenoir, 37, of Bismarck, as Lenoir sat in a car with Jessica Sims.

Lenoir and Sims left a North 19th Street residence and saw Laster-Sims’ car approaching the one they were in. The cars were traveling opposite directions, and Sims told police that when Laster-Sims stopped he “had a big smile on his face that made her feel uneasy,” according to a police affidavit.

Laster-Sims approached the car, reached inside and fired a handgun, Sims told police. Lenoir was struck in the right hand and right leg and required surgery, police said. Lenoir was in stable condition Tuesday, according to authorities.

The woman told police Lenoir was her former boyfriend and that she and Laster-Sims were married but separated. She was at the North 19th Street residence to retrieve her cellphone. A screenshot from her phone showed that Laster-Sims had texted her before she got her phone, asking if she saw him in his car and why they “were creeping past,” and telling them “ride past here again and see what happens,” the affidavit states.

Laster-Sims was arrested in the parking lot of Walmart in Jamestown. He told police he and Sims are married and separated and that “she causes him headaches,” the affidavit states. Both had cheated during their marriage, he allegedly told police, but he did not answer questions about his relationship with Lenoir.

Laster-Sims faces a possible 20-year prison sentence on the attempted murder charge. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.