Bismarck man arrested on drug, gun charges after task force probe

A Bismarck man is in custody on drug and firearms charges after an investigation by Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers concluded he'd allegedly been smuggling drugs into the area.

Mathew Bentz, 35, is charged with conspiracy to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of a firearm, court records show. He faces a possible 20-year prison term if convicted on the most serious charge.

Authorities arrested Bentz on Friday, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website. The drug charges against him are dated Jan. 1, 2020. The firearms charge is dated Oct. 14, 2022.

Three people provided the task force with information about Bentz, according to an affidavit. One source allegedly told officers Bentz was the seller of a “large amount” of cocaine laced with fentanyl that the source had in a safe. Another person told officers of several trips made to Las Vegas since the beginning of 2020 for the purpose of bringing 1 or 2 pounds of cocaine per trip back to Bismarck for Bentz. That person allegedly made a trip every two to four months and was paid with an ounce of cocaine, the affidavit states.

Another source told police Bentz had inquired about buying firearms and that the source had seen him with a handgun, the affidavit states. Bentz because of a robbery conviction in Montana is prohibited from having a firearm, the document states.

Two of the people who provided authorities with information about Bentz have been indicted in a federal case that involves a drug overdose death, the affidavit states. Their names aren't listed.

Bentz made his initial court appearance Monday. No attorney is listed for him in court records.