Bismarck man arrested in Friday gunshot incident

A Bismarck man was arrested Friday after police responded to a call that a gun had been fired on Maryland Street.

Officers say they found Michael Smiley, 28, standing in the street with his hand on a gun that was tucked into his waistband when they arrived at the scene about 11:30 p.m., according to an affidavit. They ordered him to take his hand off the gun but he did not comply. He allegedly told police, “I’ll just do it,” and told them he was going to remove the gun, as they continued to tell him to take his hand away. He then slowly removed the gun and put it on the ground, police said.

Authorities allege Smiley earlier had argued with a woman about his drinking, according to the affidavit. He allegedly ran over her foot as she tried to stop him from driving, and the argument continued inside the house. He took the gun to the end of the driveway and shot it into the air and told the woman he was going to “shoot it out with the cops,” the document states.

Police said they found at the scene a .38-caliber revolver that contained four live rounds and one spent shell casing.

Smiley is charged with felony reckless endangerment, preventing arrest, and three counts of terrorizing, along with misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in the city. The felony charges carry possible five-year prison terms.

No attorney is listed for Smiley in court records.