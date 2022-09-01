Bismarck man arrested for selling drugs near school

A Bismarck man who police say was selling drugs out of a home that is next door to a preschool is charged with a felony that could send him to prison for 20 years.

Michael Teunissen, 29, is charged with a felony for possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell within 300 feet of a school, and misdemeanor possession of ecstasy. He made his initial court appearance Thursday.

Police on Wednesday responded to a call of suspicious persons in the 800 block of North 14th Street, near the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program center. Teunissen was allegedly carrying 10 suspected fentanyl pills and $80 in cash, according to an affidavit. Text messages on his phone showed that he made arrangements to sell pills for that amount, the affidavit states.

No attorney is listed for Teunissen in court records. He is on probation for prior drug convictions. Probation revocation proceedings are scheduled in two cases in which he was convicted of drug possession.