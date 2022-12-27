Bismarck man accused of raising hatchet at store clerk

A Bismarck man faces criminal charges after allegedly raising a hatchet toward a convenience store clerk who asked him to leave over a shoplifting incident.
Brently Iron Road, 36, is charged with felony terrorizing, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison if he’s convicted. He’s also charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor he’s faced nearly 50 times at the state level since 2016, court records show.
Police early Friday morning were called to the Simonson Station on East Interstate Avenue, according to a police affidavit. An employee told police he confronted Iron Road after seeing him put packaged doughnuts in his coat. Iron Road put the items back and became agitated. The employee told him to leave, and Iron Road pulled the hatchet from his waistband and raised it toward the worker. Iron Road left after the employee again told him to leave.
People are also reading…
Police found the hatchet in a snowbank and verified through store video that Iron Road “raises the hatchet to shoulder height before shaking it a few times” toward the clerk, the affidavit states.
Court documents don’t list an attorney for Iron Road. He’ll enter a plea later.