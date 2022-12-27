 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck man accused of raising hatchet at store clerk

  • 0

A Bismarck man faces criminal charges after allegedly raising a hatchet toward a convenience store clerk who asked him to leave over a shoplifting incident.

Brently Iron Road, 36, is charged with felony terrorizing, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison if he’s convicted. He’s also charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor he’s faced nearly 50 times at the state level since 2016, court records show.

Police early Friday morning were called to the Simonson Station on East Interstate Avenue, according to a police affidavit. An employee told police he confronted Iron Road after seeing him put packaged doughnuts in his coat. Iron Road put the items back and became agitated. The employee told him to leave, and Iron Road pulled the hatchet from his waistband and raised it toward the worker. Iron Road left after the employee again told him to leave.

People are also reading…

Police found the hatchet in a snowbank and verified through store video that Iron Road “raises the hatchet to shoulder height before shaking it a few times” toward the clerk, the affidavit states.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Iron Road. He’ll enter a plea later.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.
Brently Iron Road

Brently Iron Road

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News