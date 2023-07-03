Separate early week fires in Bismarck heavily damaged two mobile homes, sent two people to the hospital and injured two pets.

Six Fire Department vehicles and 19 firefighters responded to the Airport Village mobile home park shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Heavy fire and smoke was coming from a home on Northwest Drive, but the residents had evacuated.

Metro Area Ambulance transported the couple who lived in the home to a hospital. They were treated for unspecified injuries and released, according to Fire Department Battalion Chief Dale Hurt.

Firefighters rescued a kitten from the home and provided aid to the pet.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Damage was limited to the back half of the residence, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The occupants of the home were displaced, and received assistance from the Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

The fire started in a bedroom. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Six Fire Department vehicles and 19 firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke when they responded to the 2500 block of Centennial Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, especially in the area of the deck and front entry. All residents had evacuated the mobile home.

A pet pot-bullied pig was pulled from the home and received aid from firefighters and a local veterinarian. No people were injured, but the residents were displaced.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Fire officials determined the area of origin to be in a gazebo on the deck, according to Hurt. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.