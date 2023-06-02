A Bismarck house fire displaced the occupant and resulted in a minor injury to a firefighter.
The blaze in the 1200 block of East Highland Acres Road was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. Firefighters who responded saw smoke coming from the basement and garage. They extinguished the blaze that originated in a basement bedroom. Fire damage was limited to the bedroom, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.
One firefighter was treated for a cut to a hand that required stitches, and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.