Bismarck firefighters early Thursday handled a vehicle fire inside a Valley Forge Street business.
Crews responded about 3 a.m. to a fire alarm call at Northwest Contracting, according to the fire department. A sprinkler system inside the building kept the fire under control. There was heavy fire damage to the truck and the ceiling above it, and smoke damage throughout the shop. Minimal smoke damage affected the office area, the department said.
Six fire units and 16 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries. The department has determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.