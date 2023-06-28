Two bicyclists from Texas on a cross-country cancer fundraising and awareness ride were injured when they were struck by an SUV in southeastern North Dakota's Barnes County.

Felicity Hung, 22, of Frisco, Texas, and Neeraj Akula, 20, of Cibolo, Texas, were hit from behind while riding with 13 other bicyclists on a rural road 2 miles west of Valley City around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol reported. The bicyclists were single-file in three groups of five riders, and the SUV that was traveling in the same direction had cleared the rear and middle groups before hitting two of the riders in the front group, authorities said.

Hung and Akula were treated on scene by ambulance personnel and then taken to a Valley City hospital with injuries that the Patrol said were not life-threatening.

The SUV left the scene. The driver was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an injury crash. Formal charges were pending. The Patrol identified the driver as Peter Schuck, 88, of Sanborn. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The bicyclists are with Texas 4000, a nonprofit charity involved in the fight against cancer. Its cornerstone event is a 4,000-mile bike ride from Texas to Alaska. One of this year's routes follows Interstate 94 across southern North Dakota from Fargo to Medora before turning north.