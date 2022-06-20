Bicyclist struck and killed north of Jamestown

A bicyclist from Illinois was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck in Stutsman County.

The 20-year-old man from Northbrook, Illinois, was struck on state Highway 20 about 10 miles north of Jamestown, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The pickup rear-ended the bicycle and pushed it into the ditch. The rider was declared dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

The pickup driver was identified as James Lees, 78, of Jamestown. He was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

