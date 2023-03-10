A Bismarck police officer is on administrative leave while department and state investigators probe allegations of excessive force being used on a 63-year-old man.

Officers responded to an 8 p.m. Thursday call that a man was standing in the middle of the street in the East Main Avenue and 24th Street area. The man walked away from the initial responding officer after being ordered to stop, and when the officer attempted to detain him he “began displaying aggressive behavior,” according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. The man was forcibly detained and taken into custody, the department said.

Other officers who responded to the scene notified police administrators that excessive force may have been used. An internal investigation began immediately, the department said. Four officers responded to the call.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Bismarck Police Internal Affairs will conduct separate investigations while the initial responding officer is on leave. Officials did not release the officer’s name, citing state law on active criminal investigations.

The law Gardiner cited states that the name of an arresting officer is not shielded. Police did not specifically say the man was arrested -- the department's statement said the man "was taken into custody."

The officer has been with the department nearly four years and his personnel file contains no disciplinary documents, Gardiner said.

The department said it would not identify the 63-year-old man unless he is charged with a crime stemming from the incident. It also did not release the name of the other responding officers.

The Tribune on Friday morning requested information about a man who appeared bloody, bruised and with one eye swollen shut in a Burleigh Morton Detention Center photo. He was in custody on suspicion of simple assault, preventing arrest, refusal to halt and drug possession, according to the jail roster. His year of birth was 1959, making him 63 or 64. He was released before the department sent out information about the investigation, and it was not clear if he was the man involved in the incident.