Authorities seek info on suspect in Williams County death

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office in northwestern North Dakota is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the Wednesday death of a 30-year-old woman.
Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Jacob Long, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office early Wednesday responded to a report of a deceased woman in the Buford area in southwestern Williams County. The office did not release her name or details of her death, or say what her relationship was to Long.
Anyone who sees Long should call 911 and should not approach him, the sheriff’s office said. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting keyword NDWILLIAMS and the tip to 847411. Pictures and video can be attached.