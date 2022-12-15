 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities seek info on murder suspect in Williams County death

  • 0

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office in northwestern North Dakota is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the Wednesday death of a 30-year-old woman.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Jacob Long, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office early Wednesday responded to a report of a deceased woman in the Buford area in southwestern Williams County. The office did not release her name or details of her death, or say what her relationship was to Long.

The sheriff's office midday Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Long on a murder charge. It carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole upon conviction.

Anyone who sees Long should call 911 and should not approach him, the sheriff’s office said. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting keyword NDWILLIAMS and the tip to 847411. Pictures and video can be attached.

People are also reading…

The U.S. government has charged Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes after being arrested in the Bahamas. He faces decades in prison if convicted.
Jacob Long

Jacob Long

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s retail, factory output slump as COVID curbs hit growth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News