Authorities ID woman who died in school bus crash

Authorities have identified a Harvey women who died when her car crashed head-on into a school bus full of students in Sheridan County.

The car driven by Danelle Germain, 35, crossed the center line on state Highway 200 about half a mile east of Picardville on Friday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol. The car hit a trailer being towed by an oncoming pickup truck, then the school bus. Germain died at the scene.

The Turtle Lake/Mercer Public School bus overturned on its side and came to rest in the intersection of the highway and First Avenue Northwest. The driver -- Melinda Neff, 47, of Mercer -- got the nine children off the bus. She and the students had bruises and scrapes and were taken to a Turtle Lake hospital for evaluation, according to the Patrol. The children ranged in age from 10 to 12.

The 79-year-old Underwood man driving the pickup was identified as David Leroy. He was not hurt.

The highway was closed for about five hours, with traffic rerouted onto county roads.

The sheriff's offices from Sheridan, McLean and Mercer counties also responded to the scene, along with fire departments from Goodrich, Mercer and McClusky, and the state Transportation Department.