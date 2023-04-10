Authorities have identified a Watford City man they say was driving a pickup truck that struck and killed a 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

The truck driven by Julian Montoya, 19, came around a section of garages in an apartment complex parking lot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday and hit the child, according to the Highway Patrol.

The boy died at the scene in the 1200 block of Watford City's Main Street. Montoya was not injured. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

The Patrol does not identify minors because of a state law passed in 2021 that exempts the names of minors involved in a crash from public records laws.