 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities ID Dickinson woman killed in crash

  • 0

Authorities have identified a Dickinson woman who died in a crash on a foggy and slick Interstate 94 in Stark County.

Tana Johnson, 50, was killed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Mountain time Monday when her SUV collided with the rear of a semitrailer that had jackknifed in the median of I-94 and was blocking the westbound passing lane, according to the Highway Patrol. The SUV hit the trailer and went underneath 11 miles east of Dickinson.

The semi driver was not hurt. He was identified as Demetrius Chambers, 36, of Milwaukee.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Head of UN nuclear watchdog says experts to stay permanently in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News