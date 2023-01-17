Authorities ID Dickinson woman killed in crash

Authorities have identified a Dickinson woman who died in a crash on a foggy and slick Interstate 94 in Stark County.
Tana Johnson, 50, was killed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Mountain time Monday when her SUV collided with the rear of a semitrailer that had jackknifed in the median of I-94 and was blocking the westbound passing lane, according to the Highway Patrol. The SUV hit the trailer and went underneath 11 miles east of Dickinson.
The semi driver was not hurt. He was identified as Demetrius Chambers, 36, of Milwaukee.
The Patrol is continuing to investigate.