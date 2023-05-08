Authorities have dismissed a felony charge against a Bismarck man who was accused of looking through the window of a campground outhouse.

Barry Zacher, 57, was charged with surreptitious intrusion last May after the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at General Sibley Campground. He pleaded not guilty in July.

County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the charges. The motion states that new information received by her office “leaves the state unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt the charge as filed.”

Zacher faced a possible five-year prison sentence if convicted. Court records show the charge was dismissed Monday.