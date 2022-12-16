Authorities arrest Williams county murder suspect

Authorities after a 36-hour search have arrested the suspect in a Wednesday homicide near Buford in northwestern North Dakota.

Williams County deputy sheriffs found Jacob Long in a Buford-area home they say had been forcibly entered. He was arrested Thursday evening without incident after an hour of negotiations, the sheriff’s office said. The Williams County SWAT Team and the Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team were dispatched to the scene to assist.

Authorities early Wednesday responded to a report of a deceased woman in the Buford area, southwest of Williston. The sheriff's office did not release the 30-year-old’s name or details of her death, or say what her relationship was to Long. Authorities have not offered a possible motive in the killing.

The sheriff's office midday Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Long on a murder charge. It carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole upon conviction. It wasn't immediately clear if Long had an attorney to speak on his behalf.