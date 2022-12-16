Authorities arrest Williams county murder suspect; man accused of killing wife

Authorities after a 36-hour search have arrested the man they believe killed his wife near Buford in northwestern North Dakota.

Williams County deputy sheriffs found Jacob Long in a Buford-area home they say had been forcibly entered. They were searching for him in connection with the Tuesday death of his wife, Meagan Lindquist, 30.

He was arrested Thursday evening without incident after an hour of negotiations, the sheriff’s office said. The Williams County SWAT Team and the Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team were dispatched to the scene to assist.

Authorities early Wednesday responded to a report of a deceased woman in the Buford area, southwest of Williston. They have not offered a possible motive in the killing.

An affidavit from the sheriff's office states that Lindquist was shot in the head. Her body was found near the door of a rural home. A resident of the home told deputies he was in his bedroom when he heard a gunshot.

A man interviewed by deputies said Long earlier had called him to get help because his car was stuck. Lindquist when the man arrived was running toward the residence with Long in pursuit, the affidavit states. Long at one point put a gun to the man's head and pulled the trigger at least once, the man told authorities. The gun only made clicking noises.

Another man allegedly told deputies that during an earlier call from Long it sounded like there was an altercation between Long and Lindquist, the document states. The call was dropped, and in another call Long told the man he'd killed Lindquist, had her body in a field and asked for help burying her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators in a search of the car Long and Lindquist were in found Long's identifying material and credit cards, spent handgun casings "and what appeared to be a collection of human hair," the affidavit states.

The sheriff's office midday Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Long on a murder charge. It carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole upon conviction. It wasn't immediately clear if Long had an attorney to speak on his behalf.