A Lisbon man died over the weekend when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Ransom County.

The crash happened at a state Highway 27 intersection near Lisbon shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol.

ATV driver William Funk, 67, was pronounced dead at a Lisbon hospital.

Pickup driver Ryan Reinke, 29, and passenger Karla Hainsworth, 31, both of Lisbon, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what the Patrol said were minor injuries.

