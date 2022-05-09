Attempted murder charges filed in Bismarck motel assault; man accused of injuring parents

Authorities have charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents after they had driven from Colorado to check on him at a Bismarck motel out of concern for his mental health.

Frederick Meyer, 39, who according to court documents is from Bismarck, was arrested Saturday outside the Bismarck Motor Motel, according to a police affidavit.

Meyer’s parents, Frederick “Fritz” and Melanie Meyer, told authorities that their son ordered them out of his room, then followed them outside and started punching Fritz Meyer.

Frederick Meyer in a police interview said he was responding to a voice in his head that told him to “go postal” and “eliminate” Nacho Vidal, whom he said later was Fritz Meyer, and to eliminate Melanie Meyer, the affidavit states. Frederick Meyer said he kicked Fritz Meyer in the face multiple times, and curb-stomped Melanie Meyer until he was stopped by police. He told police his intent was to kill them, the document states.

Police say video surveillance shows Frederick Meyer knocking his father to the ground outside the motel and punching him until Melanie Meyer attempted to pull her husband away. Frederick Meyer pushed his mother to the ground and appeared to stomp her until a man pushed him away, according to the affidavit.

Melanie Meyer was still in the hospital on Monday, police said. Fritz Meyer had been released.

Frederick Meyer made his initial court appearance Monday. A conviction for attempted murder carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

