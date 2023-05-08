A Mandan woman is charged with attempted murder tied to a weekend incident in which she allegedly used sewing shears to stab another woman multiple times.

Police and West Dakota SWAT officers on Sunday took 50-year-old Sabrina Kraus into custody after she barricaded herself in her apartment, according to the Mandan Police Department. She also is charged with felony aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and preventing arrest, court records show.

The defense attorney listed for her in court records did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Officers were called to a Second Avenue Northeast apartment about 4 p.m. on a report that a 59-year-old woman had been stabbed. The woman told police Kraus was in her apartment and became upset when the woman asked Kraus to leave. Kraus allegedly grabbed a sewing scissors from a table and attacked the woman. The woman attempted to defend herself with a firearm but it did not fire, according to a police affidavit. Kraus allegedly further attacked the woman with a piece of wood, causing head injuries.

The woman was taken to a Bismarck medical facility for treatment, the department said. She suffered a number of stab wounds to her head, arms, legs and chest. Authorities did not release her name.

Kraus allegedly told police she had a firearm and continued to make threats to harm others after barricading herself in her apartment. Apartment buildings in the area were evacuated, a number of streets were shut down and traffic was diverted for about three hours, police said.

Kraus was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said. Police allegedly found in her apartment a scissors they say had been cleaned. It matched the description given by the woman who was attacked, according to the affidavit.

Kraus was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail.