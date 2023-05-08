Mandan police have arrested a Bismarck woman suspected of stabbing another woman at a Mandan apartment.

Police and West Dakota SWAT officers on Sunday took 50-year-old Sabrina Kraus into custody after she barricaded herself in the apartment, according to ithe Mandan Police Department.

Officers were called to the Second Avenue Northeast apartment about 4 p.m. on a report that a 59-year-old woman had been stabbed. The woman was taken to a Bismarck medical facility for treatment, the department said.

Kraus allegedly continued to make threats to harm others after barricading herself in her apartment. She was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said. She was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault. Formal charges were pending.