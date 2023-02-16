Mandan police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a Thursday shooting.

Cyrus Lovejoy is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.

Officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to a report that a woman had been shot, according to the Mandan Police Department. The woman identified Lovejoy, who police say had left the scene before they arrived. He was arrested later without incident.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities did not release information about the extent of her injuries.

