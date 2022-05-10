Arizona man pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal North Dakota shooting

An Arizona man charged with murder in the July 2021 death of a Watford City man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, 29, also known as Oscar Ortiz, will be sentenced July 18. His murder trial was to begin Monday, but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on April 19. A judge has ordered a presentence investigation, court records show. Mendivil-Beltran could have faced life in prison without parole if convicted of murder; he'll face up to 10 years behind bars on the manslaughter charge.

Mendivil-Beltran also pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief for damage to the dead man's pickup. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. That charge was filed in December, a day before theft and theft conspiracy charges were dismissed, court records show.

Attorneys in the case did not immediately respond to emails seeking more information.

Mendivil-Beltran was arrested in connection with the July 25 death of Brian Rowe, 43. Police said Mendivil-Beltran, Rowe, and Jessica Saueressig, 28, of Cascade, Wisconsin, were traveling on 114th Avenue Northwest in Dunn County in Rowe’s pickup when an altercation started between Mendivil-Beltran and Rowe. Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times, pushed him out of the vehicle and left him in the roadway, according to an affidavit.

The nature of the alleged altercation and the relationship of the three people are unclear.

Mendivil-Beltran later allegedly crashed the pickup into a ravine, where he and Saueressig abandoned it. The two were arrested in Moorhead, Minnesota, a few days after the July incident. Moorhead police used a K-9 and a city Fire Department drone in their search for the two. Mendivil-Beltran was arrested without incident when police found him under the stairwell of an apartment building in the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South in Moorhead. A handgun was found in the area, police said.

Saueressig in April pleaded guilty to a felony charge of hindering law enforcement. She was sentenced to three years on probation, and agreed to “cooperate with prosecution and testify truthfully” at Mendivil-Beltran’s trial, according to court documents.

