Anamoose woman dies in Highway 52 crash

A 38-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash east of Anamoose.
Miranda Weninger, of Anamoose, was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile east of the town on U.S. Highway 52, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Weninger was eastbound about 10 a.m. Friday in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when it was struck by a westbound 2022 Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger, of Harvey. The Patrol did not comment on whether the two were related.
The Patrol said Donald Weninger pulled into the eastbound lane to pass a westbound 2013 Freightliner semitrailer driven by Kenneth Griffiths, 23, of Lethbridge, Alberta. The pickup after the head-on impact struck the semi and came to rest on the north shoulder.
Donald Weninger was transported to a Harvey hospital and later flown to Trinity Health in Minot. Griffiths was not injured, the Patrol said.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey Ambulance, and Anamoose and Harvey fire departments also responded to the scene.