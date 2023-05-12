An Amtrak train was disabled by damage when it was struck by a pickup truck at a crossing about a mile southwest of Grand Forks.

The pickup driven by David Contreras, 60, of Grand Forks, struck the front side of the passenger train's lead engine shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Contreras suffered what the Patrol said were minor injuries. A passenger in the truck was not hurt.

No one onboard the train was injured, but "the extent of damage was disabling" to the train, the Patrol said. The agency had no further details. Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contreras was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.