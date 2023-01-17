Ambulance crew, 2 others injured in northeast North Dakota crash

A Langdon man, and four ambulance workers and the patient they were tending were injured in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern North Dakota.

The Edmore Ambulance crew responded to a rollover crash around midday Monday on an ice-covered state Highway 1 northeast of Edmore, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. They were caring for 63-year-old Kathy Borgen, of St. Cloud, Florida, when the parked ambulance was rear-ended by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Leonard Klein, 89, of Langdon. Klein suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Langdon Prairie Health for treatment.

Edmore Ambulance crew members Doug Loff, 62, Bruce Berg, 67, and Megan Diseth, 32, suffered minor injuries, and Taylor Trontvet, 32, was seriously injured, the Patrol said. All are from Edmore. Trontvet and Diseth were transported to Langdon Prairie Health.

Borgen suffered minor injuries and was taken to First Care Hospital in Park River for treatment.

The Patrol is still investigating. The Edmore Fire Department, Lakota Ambulance, Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office also responded.