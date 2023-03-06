The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a fire at a deputy’s home that is believed to have been intentionally set.

The Friday fire inside a home undergoing remodeling “right now is considered arson,” Sheriff Jordan Fisher said.

“We’re still reviewing doorbell camera footage and surveillance footage, trying to see what started it,” Fisher said Monday.

The Hettinger home of Chief Deputy Jeff Gooss was unoccupied because of the remodeling project. There was no power to the house, so an electrical fire has been ruled out. Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Finlayson, who was on patrol at the time, responded to the 911 call and used the fire extinguisher in his patrol car to put the fire out. Damage was minimal, according to the sheriff.

“It could have turned really bad,” Fisher said.

Authorities are asking anyone within a three-block radius of 301 N. Main St. to check doorbell and surveillance footage, especially the time frame of 10-11:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information should call 701-567-2530.