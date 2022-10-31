9-year sentence ordered in child abuse case

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to injuring a baby so severely that the child was flown to a Fargo hospital for treatment has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jaydenle Bushard, 23, must also register as an offender against children, court records show.

Bismarck police in October 2021 responded to a call that Bushard's 1-month-old son was unresponsive. The baby's injuries included scratches, bruising on both legs, a bruise on his chin, and bruising on the right and back left portions of his head, according to a police affidavit. A doctor told police an X-ray also showed healing injuries that could have occurred two weeks earlier.

Police say Bushard told them he bounced the baby on his leg without supporting the infant's head, and said the baby hit his head on the wall while being bounced. Bushard further said he shook the child for about five seconds after which the infant suffered a seizure, authorities say. Bruising on the child's chin was caused by a bottle dropped from about waist height as the child lay on the floor, Bushard allegedly told police.

Bushard in July pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse, according to court records. The terms of a plea agreement included consecutive 10-year prison terms with all but three years suspended on each. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr waited for the outcome of a presentence investigation and mental health evaluation before accepting the plea agreement. Bahr on Friday also ordered Bushard to spend three years on probation.