87-year-old accused of assaulting deputy pleads guilty to misdemeanors

An 87-year-old New Salem man accused of threatening to kill a Morton County deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

Kenneth Groce on Aug. 12 entered into a pretrial diversion agreement, court records show. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor menacing and disorderly conduct. Felony charges of simple assault on a peace officer and preventing arrest will be dismissed if he has no criminal violations for three years. Groce was ordered to pay $325 in court fees. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr suspended a one-year jail sentence.

Groce last October allegedly accused Deputy Scott Austin of harassing him and his adult grandsons. The deputy said Groce held his body weight against the driver’s door of Austin's vehicle and said, “I’m going to kill you,” according to an affidavit.

Austin forced the door open and told Groce he was under arrest. Groce tried to walk back to his pickup truck and at one point slapped the deputy’s hand away and pushed him, Austin said. Groce allegedly made more threatening comments before other deputies arrived and restrained him. The affidavit does not state that Groce had a weapon when he approached the patrol car. He continued to resist as deputies tried to place him in a car, the affidavit states.