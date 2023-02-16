A 68-year-old man died in a house fire on 52nd Street Northeast, according to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

The agency said the man was the lone occupant of the home but did not release his name. He was transported to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fire departments responded to the call about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found heavy smoke on the main level of the home and fire extending into a portion of the roof. Crews were at the site until about 11 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The home is not habitable, according to Bismarck Rural.

The Bismarck Fire Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Bismarck Police Department and Metro Area Ambulance also responded.