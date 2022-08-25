6-year sentence dealt in 5-hour chase in Bismarck-Mandan

A Jamestown man who led law enforcement on a five-hour chase through Bismarck and Mandan has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Brandon Schweitzer, 32, pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment and five felony counts of fleeing police stemming from the Aug. 15 chase that began after Bismarck police initiated a traffic stop about 10:30 p.m.

Schweitzer first fled on a motorcycle, at times going the wrong way on one-way streets, and later in a car that police disabled with spike strips. Speeds during the chase reached double the posted 35 mph limits, according to an affidavit. A North Dakota Highway Patrol plane tracked Schweitzer during the entire chase, which started in Bismarck and led police to Mandan and back to Bismarck.

Schweitzer at a Thursday hearing told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr he needed help with mental health issues.

“I’ve been in prison my whole adult life. It’s not helping,” Schweitzer said. “I need to address and get the treatment for whatever it is that’s triggering the wrong things in my brain.”

Schweitzer at the time of his arrest told police the red and blue lights trigger his PTSD, according to the affidavit.

He told Bahr that in the last year he’s been in chemical dependency treatment, worked full time and is “doing the things I need to do for myself to better my life.”

Bahr before handing down the sentence noted that Schweitzer has had four new cases in the last year.

“Obviously you’re either not making an effort or it’s not helping,” the judge said.

Bahr sentenced Schweitzer to three years in prison on the reckless endangerment charge, to be followed by three years in prison on the fleeing charges. Schweitzer must also spend three years on supervised probation upon his release.

He'll serve the sentences after a two-year prison term handed down in another case earlier in the day. He pleaded guilty to fleeing and driving under suspension charges filed against him in April.