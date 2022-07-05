6-year-old girl killed in Mandan parade incident ID'd; family, float owner issue statements

A girl who died after falling from a float before the start of Mandan's Independence Day parade was a 6-year-old who had recently graduated kindergarten in California.

Mandan police on Tuesday identified the girl as Mabel Askay, of Ventura, California. She was in town visiting relatives.

Askay was riding on the DK Orthodontics float en route to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. Monday. She fell from the trailer on Longspur Trail Southeast and was struck by a tire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"We are heartbroken over this tragic accident," the Askay family said in a statement to the Tribune. "Mabel lit up every room she ever entered, and our world is now dimmer without her. We know she is with Jesus, but we are having a very difficult time saying goodbye. Please keep our family, including Mabel's older siblings, Fletcher and Matilda, in your prayers as we gather our strength to start the process of moving forward."

Authorities were continuing their investigation Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Lori Flaten. It's not yet clear if any charges are warranted, she said.

“As long as I’ve been here, 45 years, we’ve had some injuries but nothing major, and no fatalities,” Flaten said of the annual holiday parade that draws hundreds of entrants and thousands of spectators.

The parade went on as scheduled Monday.

A Facebook post by DK Orthodontics thanked people for their messages of concern.

“We will be honoring and showing respect to the family during this unspeakable tragedy by showing them love and support,” the post stated. “The DK family asks for your prayers, support, and privacy for the grieving family.”

A representative of the Mandan Progress Organization, the group that organizes Mandan's Fourth of July events, declined to comment on the death Monday, referring Tribune questions to police.

The Parent Teacher Association at Juanamaria Elementary School in Ventura -- where father Mike Askay is principal -- in a Facebook post offered condolences to the family of Mabel, who the group said had recently been promoted from kindergarten.

"The Askays ask for prayers and good wishes at this time. We also ask that you provide them with the space and privacy they need right now," the PTA said.

