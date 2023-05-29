Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A crash involving four motorcycles and a pickup truck in Morton County on Memorial Day injured four people, two of them seriously.

The incident happened south of Mandan near Fort Rice, on U.S. Highway 1806, shortly before noon on Monday, according to the Highway Patrol. The motorcycles were part of the annual Honor Run to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan for the Memorial Day program, which began at noon, according to Patrol Sgt. Brian Mehlhoff. The motorcyclists didn't stay for the ceremony but continued south, he said.

A motorcycle driven by Dean Kadrmas, 62, of Dickinson, was southbound on the highway when he came upon another motorcycle stopped on the roadway with its turn signal on, to turn left into the Watering Hole Bar in Fort Rice. Kadrmas hit his brakes and swerved left to avoid a collision, the Patrol said.

A motorcycle driven by Jenifer Murray, 40, of Dickinson, was traveling behind Kadrmas in the group of six bikes. Murray sideswiped Kadrmas’ bike on the left side, causing Kadrmas to fall off his motorcycle. Murray was able to stay upright and had minimal damage to her bike, the Patrol said.

A motorcycle driven by Curtis Velosa, 56, of Belfield, struck Kadrmas' bike as it was on the ground, causing Velosa to be thrown from his bike.

The pickup driven by John Kuntz, 66, of Mandan, was traveling south behind the group of motorcycles, which had just passed him. He slowed and swerved to the left to avoid the bikes.

The last bike in the group, driven by Alan Pavlicek, 52, of Dunn Center, had not yet passed Kuntz and struck his pickup on the rear right bumper, causing Pavlicek to dump his bike.

Pavlicek and Kadrmas suffered minor injuries, the Patrol said. Velosa and Idajane Rogers, 49, of Laurel, Montana, a passenger on Kadrmas' motorcycle, were transported to Bismarck hospitals for serious injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said. Murray and Kuntz were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.