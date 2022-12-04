 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 injured in plane mishap near Regent; incident disrupts power, traffic

Three people suffered minor injuries when the small single-propeller airplane they were in made a "hard landing" in an open field east of Regent, the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident around 4 p.m. Saturday downed power lines across the Enchanted Highway just north of Regent and caused a power outage, authorities said. Traffic was diverted to other roads. The highway known for its large metal sculptures has since reopened.

The three people in the plane were taken to a hospital with unspecified minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. Their names were not immediately released.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details, including who owned the plane or where it was traveling. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.

