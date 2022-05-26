2nd man arrested in Keelboat Park shooting in Bismarck

A second man is in custody and charged with attempted murder in a November 2021 shooting at Bismarck’s Keelboat Park that police say was part of an internal gang conflict.

Jonathan Sanchez, 19, of Williston, was arrested in Oklahoma. He was booked into Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Wednesday night after Burleigh County sheriff's deputies brought him back to North Dakota. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him in December.

Sanchez also is charged with terrorizing and reckless endangerment, court records show. Another man, Deanthony Claiborne, 19, of Bismarck, is scheduled for trial Aug. 9-11 on the same three charges.

Bismarck Police Detective Jacob Bratsch testified at Claiborne’s preliminary hearing in February that the man who was allegedly fired upon told police he knew Claiborne because the two were members of a gang. Witnesses corroborated the man’s account of a car pulling up next to his, and three people getting out and firing multiple shots at the vehicle.

The shooting was retaliation because the man wanted to get out of the gang and had recently fought with another gang member, the detective testified. Police did not name the man, who was not hurt. The man told police he could not identify the third person who got out of the car.

Sanchez was in custody pending payment of $500,000 cash bail. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.