2nd civil trial starts in fatal 2015 Bismarck Expressway crash

A second civil trial starts Tuesday for the driver who caused a 2015 Bismarck Expressway crash that killed two women, injured a third and brought a $1 billion jury award.

The North Dakota Supreme Court in May 2021 granted Jordan Morsette another trial after unanimously ruling in his favor regarding some of his appeal arguments.

The crash killed Taylor Goven, 21, of Mandan, and Abby Renschler, 22, of Lincoln, and caused a traumatic brain injury to Shayna Monson, 21, of Dickinson.

Morsette, 28 at the time of the crash, was driving east in the westbound lane of Expressway in Mandan when his pickup truck crashed head-on with the vehicle Monson was driving. Morsette had a blood alcohol content just less than 0.3%, which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A jury in a November 2019 civil trial awarded $295 million in punitive damages each to Monson and the families of Renschler and Goven. Jurors also awarded compensatory damages totaling $170 million to Monson and $36 million each to the families of the two women who died. The district court later reduced the total damage award to about $690 million, according to Supreme Court documents.

The new trial will deal only with compensatory damages, which are meant to cover losses. Punitive damages are awarded as punishment.

Morsette, now 35, appealed the civil verdict to the Supreme Court after a district judge denied his request for a new trial. His attorney in the appeal, Kay Nord Hunt, argued that the district court judge was wrong to admit evidence of Morsette’s intoxication because he had already admitted liability for the crash. She argued further that the judge erred by not telling the jury that punitive damages would be considered separately, leading to an excessive award of compensatory damages.

The justices ruled that evidence of Morsette’s intoxication was irrelevant, and that the lower court did err in its instructions to the jury. The high court ruled that the jury because of the errors made by the trial judge "was motivated by emotion and enhanced its compensatory damages verdict to punish Morsette."

Morsette’s conduct while driving intoxicated “can be characterized as grossly negligent or extremely reckless,” the panel said, but added that there were no special circumstances “such as intent to injure or personal ill will toward the plaintiffs, to support a finding of actual malice.”

A jury of nine people will hear attorneys present opening statements, evidence and closing arguments during the scheduled three-day trial.