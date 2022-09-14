2nd brother sentenced for terrorizing in machete, hammer case

The second of two Mandan brothers accused of threatening two people with a hammer and a machete has been sentenced to two years on probation.

Kaiden Schmidt, 18, at a Friday hearing pleaded guilty to two felony counts of terrorizing from the May incident, according to court records. An infraction of underage alcohol consumption was dismissed. He originally pleaded not guilty to all three charges at a June court appearance.

South Central District Judge David Reich suspended a one-year jail term and ordered Schmidt to pay $525 in court fees and fines.

Kaiden Schmidt’s brother, Ethan Schmidt, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to two counts of terrorizing. A judge placed him on probation for two years.

Mandan police in May said Ethan Schmidt held a machete as he threatened to kill two people, according to an affidavit. Kaiden Schmidt, 18, allegedly advanced at and threatened to stab two people while carrying a hammer, the document states.