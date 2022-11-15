2-year term dealt in May gunshot incident in Bismarck

A Bismarck man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a May gunshot incident.

Donald Strait, 34, was arrested last spring for allegedly firing shots at another man in an East Broadway Avenue mobile home park.

Police on May 22 responded to a call that shots had been fired. A woman told police she fired a shot after arguing with a neighboring resident of the park, but later recanted that story. Police met with Strait, who told them he fired two shots at the man because he felt his wife was in danger during her argument with the man, according to a police affidavit.

One of the bullets went through the wall of the man's trailer and lodged in the refrigerator. Another went through the door of the trailer and passed through the adjacent wall. Nobody was injured. Strait told police he was only trying to protect his family because he'd heard the man talk about killing kids, the affidavit states.

Strait on Monday pleaded guilty to felony terrorizing and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick further ordered Strait to spend two years on supervised probation upon his release.