2-year sentence dealt in hammer strike case

A Bismarck man accused of hitting another man with a hammer has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Kirk Wilkie, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland also ordered him to spend two years on supervised probation after his release, court records show.

Wilkie was charged in March after police responded to a call that a man had been struck with a claw hammer. A police affidavit said two men were playing video games while Wilkie was walking around the residence with the hammer and "was paranoid."

Wilkie allegedly struck one of the men after asking the men a question they didn't hear. The man suffered a 1-inch laceration above his left eyebrow that required stitches, according to the affidavit.

Officers tried to get Wilkie to leave the residence. He refused and displayed a hammer and knife at police, authorities said.

The West Dakota SWAT team served search and arrest warrants at the residence. Authorities used a chemical irritant to get Wilkie out of the home.

He suffered self-inflicted wounds while he was barricaded and was later taken to a local hospital, according to police. They did not elaborate on the nature of the wounds. No officers were injured.