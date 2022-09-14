 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2-year sentence dealt in cooking oil fire

A Bismarck man has been sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly starting an apartment fire with boiling cooking oil that he told police he intended to use to ward off intruders.

Justin Linder, 34, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, according to court records. He was arrested in September 2021 after police and firefighters responded to a fire at an East Hawken Street apartment building. Linder allegedly told police he boiled the oil to throw on gang members who were trying to enter his third-floor balcony.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no other apartments were damaged.

linder

Justin Linder

 PROVIDED
