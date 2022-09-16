2-vehicle crash kills Garrison man

A two-vehicle crash in McLean County killed a 33-year-old Garrison man.

The man was driving a Freightliner truck that was struck by a pickup truck that failed to yield at a rural intersection 14 miles south of Plaza, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

The Freightliner rolled into the ditch. The driver died at the scene. Two passengers -- 27- and 29-year-old men from Garrison -- were injured.

The 36-year-old Ryder woman driving the pickup was not hurt.

The Patrol is still investigating and did not immediately identify the people involved in the wreck.