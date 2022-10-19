2-vehicle crash in Bowman County kills man

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 85 in Bowman County killed a 77-year-old man from the town of Bowman.

Dennis Olson had just passed a semitrailer and merged back into the highway's northbound lane when he came upon another northbound pickup that had slowed to make a right-hand turn, the Highway Patrol reported.

Olson's pickup rear-ended the one in front of him, and both vehicles went into the ditch, the Patrol said. Olson's pickup rolled, and he was ejected. He was taken to a Bowman hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. The occupants of the second pickup were not hurt, according to the Patrol. They were identified as driver Dennis Clapper, 67, and passenger Sandra Clapper, 66, of Bowman.