Two teenage boys were killed and another injured when the pickup truck they were in collided with an Amtrak passenger train northeast of Williston.

The 2004 Ram pickup was eastbound on 57th Street Northwest in Williams County shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. It was struck by the Amtrak Empire Builder, which had departed Williston and was headed east, according to the Williston Fire Department. No train passenger injuries were reported, the department said.

The crash occurred at a marked crossing with no crossing arms near Springbrook after the pickup driver failed to yield to the train, the Patrol said. The train pushed the Ram down the tracks a short distance before the pickup left the tracks.

The 17-year-old driving the Ram suffered serious injuries and was transferred to a Minot hospital. A 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old passenger died at a Williston hospital, according to the Patrol.

The agency did not immediately release the names of any of the boys. Amtrak did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on whether the train was damaged or Empire Builder operations disrupted.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Ambulance Service, Williston Rural Fire Department and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management also responded to the scene. The Patrol continues to investigate.