2 injured, 1 in custody in motel assault

Two people were injured and another was taken into custody Saturday after Bismarck police responded to an assault call at an East Main Street motel.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released. The incident is still under investigation, Sgt. Brandon Rosen said.

Police were called to the Bismarck Motor Motel about 5 p.m. on a report that two people had been assaulted or were being assaulted, Rosen said. The two were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. It’s unclear how severe the injuries are or how they were inflicted, but Rosen said no shots were fired.

Police secured the area. The motel was not evacuated or put under a shelter-in-place advisory. Police will forward reports to the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors will determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

Police have not determined what led to the assaults. There is no danger to the public, Rosen said.

