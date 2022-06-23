2 get lengthy prison sentences in child pornography case

A Velva woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for making and distributing child pornography, and the Minot man for whom she produced the material has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Katie Heidinger, 33, and Derrick Walker, 46, must also spend the rest of their lives after their prison time on supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl.

Heidinger in June 2020 pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. A jury in January 2022 found Walker guilty of the same charges and an additional count of receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Heidinger during Walker’s trial testified that while she was having an affair with Walker he told her he was sexually interested in young boys, Klemetsrud Puhl said. Heidinger produced sexually explicit images and videos involving boys ages 1, 2, and 5, which she sent to Walker. She also created, at Walker’s request, images and videos of her sexually abusing the boys. He further requested that Heidinger engage in similar conduct with three other children, Klemetsrud Puhl said.

Indictments against the two were filed in early 2020. Heidinger’s then-husband found images and videos on her phone and reported it to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department.

